Texas Tech routs Mississippi State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Air raid? More like where raid.

Thanks to a swarming defense that rendered Mississippi State’s vaunted passing game largely unrecognizable, plus a fine offense engineered by quarterback Donovan Smith, Texas Tech sent Sonny Cumbie out on a winning note Tuesday, defeating the Bulldogs, 34-7, in the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

“Our players all along never stopped believing,” said Cumbie, who served as Tech’s interim coach after Matt Wells was fired in late October. Cumbie is the new head coach at Louisiana Tech, a job offer he accepted Nov. 30.

“Coming into this game, I asked the players to stand up if they had won a bowl game as a Red Raider. And there wasn’t one player who could stand up,” Cumbie said. “Our goal was, at the end of this game, that the next time they’re asked that question that they could all stand up.”

In winning the school’s first postseason game since defeating Arizona State in the 2013 Holiday Bowl, Texas Tech (7-6) relied on stand-up guys on both sides of the ball. Leading the way offensively was Smith, who flawlessly ran the Red Raiders’ attack. The redshirt freshman from Las Vegas was named the game’s most valuable player after completing 15-of-28 passes for 252 yards and a score, and ran for 30 yards and another touchdown.

Texas Tech University receiver Kaylon Geiger (10) runs after a catch during the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Mississippi State Universityi on Dec. 28, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

In a game full of surprises, their offensive performance, especially on the ground, was one of the most pleasant.

Facing a Bulldogs unit that entered the game allowing right at 100 yards per game on the ground (10th-best nationally), the Red Raiders surpassed that on their opening two series. The first drive set the tone as they marched 75 yards on seven plays, all rushing, and took the early lead on a 19-yard run by Tahj Brooks.

Smith’s touchdown run came on a 1-yarder in the third quarter, and SaRodorick Thompson punched it in from a yard out midway through the fourth to cap the scoring. In all, the Red Raiders ran for 260 yards on 44 carries.

“Their defensive front is very good and they’ve done a great job with their movement and pressures,” Cumbie said. “But we felt like (with) our run schemes and our movements and motions that we could hit some creases. Tip your cap to the offensive linemen and those running backs. ... I did feel like we would have the ability to run the football.”

And that early running success opened things up for Smith to complete some big throws. A 52-yard pass to Jerand Bradley set up his own scoring run and a 48-yard connection with Myles Price set up Thompson’s run. In between, Smith scrambled and found J.J. Sparkman with a well-placed ball in the corner of the end zone to complete a 14-yard touchdown that made the score 27-7 with two seconds left in the third.

“All these plays we run in practice,” Smith said. “We put in a lot of film time ... and I just trusted my training and went back to that.”

Mississippi State University receiver Austin Williams (85) fights off a Texas Tech defender during the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Defensively, too, the Red Raiders were outstanding. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, who threw for 4,445 yards on a 75% completion rate during the regular season, was made to look fairly pedestrian. He finished 32 of 53 for 290 yards and was sacked four times by a team that had only 16 during the regular season.

The seven points were the fewest Mississippi State (7-6) scored all season; it scored nine in a 40-point loss to Alabama on Oct. 16.

“Texas Tech was the biggest problem we had offensively,” Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said after being on the wrong side of the most lopsided Liberty Bowl since a Dan Mullen-coached Mississippi State team defeated Rice, 44-7, in 2013.

Their only touchdown came early in the fourth quarter, when Rogers found Rara Thomas from 17 yards out.

“I thought they did a lot of good things (and) I just didn’t think we were a consistent team,” Leach said. “We didn’t get out of the blocks particularly well and we never got into a rhythm and Texas Tech did a great job keeping us out of rhythm. The beat us on all sides of the ball, starting with me.”

Nevertheless, Leach said there was a part of him that enjoyed the performance by Texas Tech, where he coached from 2000 to 2009 and developed his Air Raid offense, with Cumbie as one of several of his fine quarterbacks.

“Any team that goes out and plays well ... you’ve got to kind of admire the artistry of what they’re doing,” he said. “It’s tough to do that when you’re getting your (butt) kicked, but it’s hard to dismiss it and not appreciate it.”

Mississippi State was playing its fifth game in Memphis’ postseason football classic and now has a record of 3-2. Texas Tech was making its first appearance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The announced attendance for the game was 48,615.