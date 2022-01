In the spirit of letting your body do the talking, Relentless Beats’ sub-brand RBDeep presents Body Language, a brand new festival property catering to the growing demand for house, techno, and underground music. Taking place over three days, March 4- 6, 2022, at Rawhide Events Center, the event comes at the perfect time- shaking off the winter doldrums for a body-moving springtime lineup. This first-time festival features some of the world’s heaviest hitters in the underground and house music world, including world-renowned dance music pioneers Adam Beyer, Carl Cox, Boris Brejcha, and Kaskade (redux).

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO