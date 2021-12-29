ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Johnson leads Saint Mary’s past Yale 87-60

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORAGA, Calif. — Logan Johnson tied his career high with a season-high 26 points...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Horchler carries No. 21 Providence over No. 15 Seton Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, and Nate Watson added 14 points to carry No. 21 Providence to a 70-65 victory over 15th-ranked Seton Hall. Watson, a 6-foot-10 center, became the 18th player in Providence history to reach 1,500 points. Playing its first game since a victory over Rutgers on Dec. 12, Seton Hall had only eight players in uniform. Five were in COVID-19 protocols, but only one starter, 7-foot-2 center Ike Obiagu, was out. Jared Bynum also had 14 points for Providence, which is off to its best start since opening 2015-16 by winning 14 of its first 15 games. Alexis Yetna had 13 points with 11 rebounds for the Pirates.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
d1baseball.com

Fall Report: Saint Mary’s

The Gaels’ baseball brand reached new heights in 2021. For starters, three arms from the current team were drafted and signed (Ky Bush, second round to Angels; Michael Hobbs, 10th round to Dodgers; Carlos Lomeli, 17th round to the Pirates). In the big leagues, former Gaels Patrick Wisdom, Tony Gonsolin, and Corbin Burnes all turned in banner campaigns. Wisdom hit 28 home runs for the Cubs, and Gonsolin made 13 starts for the Dodgers. And of course, Burnes’ season was the coup de gras, as he won the National League Cy Young Award with a dominant performance in 2021.
BASEBALL
abc17news.com

Gator Bowl fill-in Rutgers ‘letting it hang out’ vs Wake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Accepting a spot in the Gator Bowl was easy for Rutgers. Getting there proved much more daunting. The Scarlet Knights (5-7) were a late substitution for Texas A&M in Friday’s game against 20th-ranked Wake Forest. They spent several days trying to land a charter flight for the trip and eventually needed two to get everyone to Jacksonville. Now that they’ve arrived, winning the game might be the biggest challenge. The Demon Deacons (10-3) average a school-record 41.9 points, which ranks second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and fifth in the nation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Gaels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Travis Kelce Said

Alabama took care of business against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl Classic this Friday, winning by a final score of 27-6. Shortly after the Cotton Bowl came to an end, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on the game. The Cincinnati product made it very clear that he wasn’t impressed by Alabama’s performance.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy