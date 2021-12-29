ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 29

 3 days ago

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.66%.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Vale SA (VALE3.SA) has begun "preliminary discussions" with Anglo American PLC (AAL.L) regarding a potential partnership at its Serpentina project adjacent to Anglo's Minas-Rio iron ore mine project, the Brazilian miner said. read more

* COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, as the government awaits more evidence on whether the health service can cope with high infection rates. read more

* COVID-19 CASES: Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions this year to limit the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. read more

* GOLD: Gold inched higher in thin range-bound trading as lower U.S. Treasury yields boosted the bullion's appeal, keeping prices above the key level of $1,800 per ounce. read more

* METAL: Most base metals fell with investors booking profits from recent rallies as 2021 draws to a close, but copper prices in London jumped to a one-month high on arbitrage trades. read more

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher after rallying overnight as industry data showed a decline in U.S. inventories, boosting demand sentiment. read more

* UK shares closed nearly flat in light pre-Christmas trading on Friday, but posted strong weekly gains on hopes the global economy can weather the impact from the Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

