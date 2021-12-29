ZUMBA GOLD - CHAIR

After a full day in nature, few things are more comfortable than coming back to your campsite, changing into warm clothing, and relaxing in your camp chair. Of course, it’s the overall experience that’s comfortable. The camp chairs themselves, well, that’s where there’s usually room for improvement. But swinging camp chairs that allow you to rock or recline in them can be the answer, making them one of our favorite pieces of camping gear. Rather than forcing you to sit in one spot for hours, swinging chairs allow you to shift your weight in multiple ways, which can help ease strain on your back, rear, and knees. They can be a bit more expensive than traditional camp chairs, but they're also more versatile. If you spend a lot of time on the sidelines, tailgating, car camping, or hanging at the beach, you’ll likely appreciate the extra comfort afforded by chairs with a little more movement. These are our favorite swinging camp chairs, starting at under $70.

