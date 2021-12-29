ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Arson suspected in overnight car fire

By Katrina Rose
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: An incident report summary from the Rock Island Police Department indicates that arson is suspected in an overnight car fire. This was near the intersection of 16th...

Papa Bear
6d ago

RIGHT , more info forthcoming. That rarely happens "follow up". So many Quad Cities news stories just seem to disappear, shootings, hit & run accidents, recently the news of a body located along the river near Andalusia. Drive by shootings are the most ignored once the story is briefly mentioned. But Hey, can't make time for news when commercials pay more!

