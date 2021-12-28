ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anson, TX

Anson Lady Tigers fall to Class 3A No. 8 Idalou, finish second place in home tournament

By Carson Field, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DykXS_0dY09Mfv00

Despite a loss in the title game, Anson's girls' basketball team competed well overall in its home tournament.

The Lady Tigers finished second place at the Anson Holiday Tournament, beating Roscoe (43-30), Seymour (55-38) and Farwell (61-54) before falling 74-49 to Idalou in the Gold Bracket championship on Tuesday.

In the title game, Anson had trouble with Idalou's post players.

The Wildcats relied heavily on inside scoring, helping them lead 19-9 at the end of the first quarter. They built steadily on this early advantage, cruising to their 25-point win.

Idalou's Logan Heard and Taylor Houston combined for 55 points, and Houston was named Tournament MVP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YhjsZ_0dY09Mfv00

Anson's offense was well-spread between Gracie Feagan, Reagan Jones and Mattie Dollar, who all reached double figures. Feagan led the team with 15 points.

As a 3A team, ranked No. 8, Idalou was a class higher than Anson, which competes in 2A. And in spite of the result, Anson head coach Ryan Dollar said the experience was valuable.

"It doesn’t matter what classification, they’re good," Dollar said. "They’re big, they’re athletic, they can shoot. It’s always fun to try and fix those matchups and see if we can compete with the really good teams."

All in all, the tournament was a success for Anson. The Lady Tigers finished 3-1, beating three quality opponents to reach the championship game of their host tournament for the second year in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSile_0dY09Mfv00

"We came in yesterday morning and knocked some rust off," Dollar said. "To be in the championship game of our tournament for the second year in a row is big. We got a good group of girls, and they’re going to go and compete every game."

Anson is now 13-4 overall. The Lady Tigers will face Stamford on Jan. 4 in their third district game.

No. 8 Idalou 74, Anson 49

IDALOU — Logan Heard 29, Taylor Houston 26, Kira Fox 8, Gabby Morales 5, Brenlea Wallace 2, Finley Jenkins 2.

ANSON — Gracie Feagan 15, Reagan Jones 13, Mattie Dollar 11, McKynsee Nash 6, Meagan McWhirter 2, Laramy Overby 2.

Carson Field is the area sports reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. He covers primarily Big Country high school sports. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to reporternews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Anson Lady Tigers fall to Class 3A No. 8 Idalou, finish second place in home tournament

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roscoe, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Seymour, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Anson, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Farwell, TX
City
Idalou, TX
Local
Texas Education
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reagan Jones
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

219
Followers
510
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy