Charles Oliveira Vs. Michael Chandler Was Best Fight Of 2021 Second Quarter

Paul Felder is not a big fan of Conor McGregor it seems. He has recently become the commentator for UFC events and was an ex-champion of the UFC lightweight division. The hate for each other is mutual between Felder and McGregor. McGregor hates Paul Felder’s moniker, ‘The Irish Dragon,’ and believes that there can only be one Irish superstar in UFC. He even challenged Felder for a fight saying, “And any one of these mouthy fools can get it, even that little fool at the desk. All them. Every single one of them can get it, Joe, it does not matter. I’m back and I’m ready.”

UFC ・ 13 HOURS AGO