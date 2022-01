The Vandalia Ridgerunners 4-H Club held their meeting on Nov. 8 at the Vandalia Community Building. The Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were repeated by all in attendance. Reflections were given by Addie Moyers. Attendance was recorded and minutes of the October meeting were read by Zoe Williams with six new club members being added. Zoe also presented the Treasurer’s Report. A song was led by Meadow Poling. Isaiah and Liam Williams directed a game for the club.

