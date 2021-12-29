ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasons Greetings! Look Beyond Negatives this Christmas

By Joyce Bupp, Southcentral Pennsylvania Correspondent
Lancaster Farming
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many uplifting messages have been arriving in our mailbox, just as they probably have in most of yours, I’d bet. Peace on Earth. Joy to the world. Happy holidays. Merry Christmas and happy new year. The cards and messages bring smiles and thoughts of loved ones and...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Delaware Gazette

Cards, concerts and Christmas greetings

It isn’t every day that you receive a very unusual Christmas card. But this year I did. On the very first day of this month of December, I received a very nice Christmas card in the mail. Right away I knew who it was from because of the return...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
trnty.edu

Christmas Greetings from Trinity!

On behalf of the Trinity campus community, Christmas greetings to you!. We are grateful to God for all of the ways in which your partnership and support make possible what happens every day on campus. You are a vital part of the Trinity community!. During this blessed season, we are...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
tribnow.com

Texting your season’s greetings and gratitude this holiday seasons

(StatePoint) When it comes to season’s greetings and giving thanks, sending a traditional letter or holiday card doesn’t have to be the only way to do it. In fact, you can show you care just as impactfully by sending a simple text. New research from The Journal of Positive Psychology shows that expressing gratitude via text message is nearly as impactful as a face-to-face thank you. Sending a…
coingeek.com

The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 71: Season’s Greetings

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Season's Greetings | CG Pulse Dec. 24 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yX_SVjwf5dw) Stephanie Tower wishes everyone a Happy Holidays. May this season bring joy, positivity and more fruitful years for the Bitcoin SV ecosystem.
albuquerqueexpress.com

President Kovind extends greetings on eve of Christmas

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and said that this festival instils peace, harmony and compassion in the lives of people. "On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all...
INDIA
Boston Globe

Cheese spreads for the season . . . and beyond

Cocktail Cheddar is a piquant spread from Wasik’s Cheese Shop that dates back over four decades. Co-owner Brian Wasik recalls how his father, Stephen Wasik, came to make the particular “cheddar-blue” mixture: “When my father moved up here from Connecticut in 1979 and bought the Wellesley shop, he had an excess of orange-colored cheddar cheese when he opened.” Little did he know, says Wasik, that most northern New Englanders preferred white cheddar. So his father grated and blended it all into a multi-cheese spread, where its orangey color was more acceptable, and it became a big hit. The “proprietary” recipe contains super-sharp aged cheddar, French Roquefort (blue cheese), and Gournay, a soft, creamy cheese.
WELLESLEY, MA
Athletics Nation

Canceled Season’s Greetings!

If you’re religious you may refer to it as “Christmas” and if you’re not you may refer to it as “Rickey Henderson’s birthday”. If you found a rotund older man coming out out of the chimney, that’s Uncle Perv and he was drunk, lost his keys, wound up in your living room and it’s best to leave him passed out until around noon.
FESTIVAL
Lancaster Farming

Evolving Holiday Family Traditions [Opinion]

One of my favorite Christmas books as a kid was “Santa Cows” by Cooper Eden. It’s a story about a family’s need to spend more time together, but the parents struggle with pulling their kids away from technology. That’s where the Santa Cows come in.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lancaster Farming

Jesus Tells About the Future

Last week, in reference to the first coming of Christ, we looked at the words of Scripture that teach us about his Second Coming. We find the words of Jesus as he told about the future in Matthew 24:4-44. Last week’s background text was Matthew 24:26-31, and this week it is the same chapter with verses 4-15.
RELIGION
Chronicle

John McCroskey Commentary: Turn Down the Negative Noise This Christmas Season

Growing up, the season from around Thanksgiving until Christmas was always a magical time. The smells of baking, cooking the turkey and, of course, the anticipation of Christmas were exciting. Those were good times. People just seemed a little nicer, a little kinder around Christmastime. Since there wasn’t much money...
CHEHALIS, WA
The Atascadero News

Merry Christmas Greetings by Barbie Butz

Looks like we’re in for more rain, and I can’t say I mind. It really makes for a time to cozy-up to a fire in the fireplace and enjoy the “lights of Christmas.” I also mind that I want to bake even more when it’s raining and cold outside. Maybe it’s the knowledge that the oven will add more warmth to the kitchen.
ATASCADERO, CA
kgou.org

Season's Greetings...and Happy New Year!

This is the Manager’s Minute. KGOU’s year-end fundraiser, in partnership with Home Creations, has been a big success as we’ve helped the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma deliver meals to needy Oklahomans. We’re closing in on our goal to help provide 40,000 meals, and there’s still time to give and support The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and KGOU. Find out more, and contribute, at kgou.org.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
miamivalleytoday.com

Letter: A Christmas greeting from the Bradley family

Now that the our Holiday Season is in full swing, and we are in the third week of the four weeks of Advent. A candle is lighted each week in anticipation of the coming of our Lord and Savior, Jesus. Christ. The four candles of Advent are, Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love. Let us all implement the four candles in our lives, and allow the light of the Holy Spirit shine through us all now, and forever.
PLEASANT HILL, OH

