Seasons Greetings! Look Beyond Negatives this Christmas

Cocktail Cheddar is a piquant spread from Wasik’s Cheese Shop that dates back over four decades. Co-owner Brian Wasik recalls how his father, Stephen Wasik, came to make the particular “cheddar-blue” mixture: “When my father moved up here from Connecticut in 1979 and bought the Wellesley shop, he had an excess of orange-colored cheddar cheese when he opened.” Little did he know, says Wasik, that most northern New Englanders preferred white cheddar. So his father grated and blended it all into a multi-cheese spread, where its orangey color was more acceptable, and it became a big hit. The “proprietary” recipe contains super-sharp aged cheddar, French Roquefort (blue cheese), and Gournay, a soft, creamy cheese.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO