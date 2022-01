CANONSBURG, PA – Central Mountain sophomore Luke Simcox ran into a whirling dervish in the semifinal round of the Powerade Wrestlng Tournament Thursday morning. Simcox was game but top-seeded Nic Bouzakis, an Ohio State recruit from Wyoming Seminary, overwhelmed the Wildcat, ending the bout late in the third period by the technical fall score of 19-1. The loss puts Simcox into consolation round eight at the Powerade; he will finish somewhere between third and sixth place. His first consolation match will be against senior Braden Bower from Williamsport.

CANONSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO