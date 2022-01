WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A thief targeted a church in New Jersey, stealing pieces of its Nativity display. The crime happened Sunday night outside Holy Cross Catholic Church in Woodland Park. (credit: Holy Cross Church) The manger is now empty outside the church. The statues of Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus were stolen after being displayed every Christmas season for 25 years, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday. “Shocking. Why would anybody do such a thing such at a wonderful time of the year?” parishioner Fran Cuccinello said. Cuccinello, who also works at the church, said the entire congregation is praying for the statues’ return. Baker...

1 DAY AGO