As 2021 winds down, 2-year/10-year yield curve has been flattening. And it may only worsen in 2022 as the front end of the curve rises while the long end falls. There are two opposing forces at play: on one side of the equation is the Fed, and on the other side, a world with low rates and growth concerns. With these dynamics occurring in tandem, there will be a lot of confusion created in the markets about what signal the flatter curve may be sending.

