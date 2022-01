RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As cold air crashes in Sunday night, rain will change over to snow early Monday morning. An area of low pressure is expected to develop across North Carolina on Sunday night. As the center of low pressure moves off the coastline, it will drag colder air across Central Virginia. The expectation is rain will change to snow in the early morning hours of Monday, with a steady snow likely during the Monday morning commute. Plan on delays during the Monday morning commute.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO