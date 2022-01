The Cavaliers suffered two losses in New Orleans on Dec. 27, though one significantly outweighs the other. Veteran point guard Ricky Rubio, who has played a big part in Cleveland’s resurgence up the Eastern Conference standings, is lost for the season with a torn ACL — a brutal situation for both the Cavs and Rubio, who is entering free agency this upcoming summer. The Cavs are still several games above .500 and in the thick of the playoff race, and that leaves General Manager Koby Altman with an important decision to make: to buy or stand pat.

