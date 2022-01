As 2021 nears its end, it’s time to take a look back at some of the movers and shakers the crypto industry has seen this year. Despite gaining a hefty +64.1% and hitting new all-time highs several times, the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin did not perform too well, compared to the rest of the crypto market. This is reflected by the Bitcoin dominance, which dropped from almost 70% at the beginning of 2021 to little more than 40% at the time of writing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO