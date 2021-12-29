ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

No 'Big Three' would be disaster for Australian Open: Kyrgios

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NN2tn_0dXzyt3z00
Team World player Nick Kyrgios attempts a shot between his legs during the first set of his match against Team Europe player Stefanos Tsitsipas at TD Garden. Sep 25, 2021; Boston, MA, USA;Sep 25, 2021; Boston, MA, USA; Mandatory Credit: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports

MELBOURNE, Dec 29 (Reuters) - With Roger Federer already ruled out of the Australian Open it would be a "disaster" if Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal do not turn up for the first Grand Slam of the year, Nick Kyrgios said, adding that the sport needs the 'Big Three' to continue playing.

Nadal, Federer and world number one Djokovic are tied on a men's record 20 Grand Slam singles titles but there is a possibility that none of them will be in action at Melbourne Park when the first major of 2022 kicks off on Jan. 17.

Federer, 40, has already pulled out after undergoing multiple knee surgeries while Spaniard Nadal has not confirmed his participation as he recovers from COVID-19.

With organisers mandating all players and participants must be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts, Djokovic has kept everyone guessing by repeatedly declining to say if he has been innoculated against COVID-19. read more

The Serb has said he is "opposed to vaccination" and Australian Kyrgios, a former world number 13, told Melbourne newspaper The Age that while he did not know what Djokovic's situation is, tennis needs him on the court.

"I hope he's had a good Christmas and I hope he's able to play in the sport for as long as possible, because I've voiced before I think Federer, Nadal and Djokovic need to be (playing)," Kyrgios said.

"If all three aren't there, it's a disaster. It's an absolute disaster for the fans and the people that enjoy tennis.

"Yes, it's obviously a good opportunity for some of the younger guys to come through and make an impact but, as a whole, we do need them to be part of the sport."

The Australian Open has been hit by a series of injury pullouts, with major winners Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem all missing out.

Kyrgios, a crowd favourite at Melbourbe Park, has not played since late September due to knee problems, slipping to 93rd in the rankings, which ruled him out of contention for the Australian team for the season-opening ATP Cup in Sydney.

The 26-year-old will begin his 2022 season at an ATP 250 event in Melbourne next week and was on Wednesday handed a wild card for the Sydney Tennis Classic the following week.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Djokovic 'trying' to get to Australian Open, say teammates

Novak Djokovic could still play at the Australian Open, a Serbian teammate said Thursday, despite the world number one's last-minute decision to pull out of the ATP Cup in Sydney. - 'It's his choice' - World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open Greece's ATP Cup against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday, said he respected whatever decision Djokovic made.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
The Independent

Covid continues to loom over Ashes as Australia’s Travis Head tests positive

Covid-19 continued to cast a long shadow over the Ashes, with a positive test for Australia batter Travis Head the latest issue to raise question marks over the last two Test matches.Head’s result came back after the latest round of PCR testing, forcing him into a mandatory seven-day isolation in Melbourne while the rest of the squad move on to Sydney for the fourth Test.That represents a further escalation following an outbreak in the England camp, which has so far seen seven cases comprising three members of support staff and four of the travelling family group.Head coach Chris Silverwood is...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open It#The Big Three#Serb
The Independent

Cameron Norrie prepared to be hunted rather than hunter as GB kick off 2022

Cameron Norrie knows he will be the hunted rather than the hunter as he prepares to lead Great Britain in their ATP Cup campaign to kick off 2022.Less than four weeks after the last season ended with Russia lifting the Davis Cup trophy, the tennis calendar kicks off again with a very similar event in Sydney.After exiting in the group stages of the inaugural competition in 2020, Britain did not qualify last year but Norrie’s unexpected rise to the verge of the top 10 means they are back in the field.Their campaign begins on Sunday with a rematch against Germany,...
TENNIS
Reuters

Thorpe says Ashes shock can spur young England batters on

Jan 1 (Reuters) - England's young batters have been given a "wake-up call" by Australia in the Ashes series and must use it to kick-start their careers, assistant coach Graham Thorpe said. England find themselves down 3-0 in the five-match series, with none of their batters scoring a century amid...
SPORTS
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas recovery ‘on track’ despite withdrawal from ATP Cup rubber

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas played down concerns over his fitness ahead of the Australian Open after pulling out of his singles match for Greece in the ATP CupTsitsipas had elbow surgery in the close season and withdrew from his tie with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Sydney as a precaution. He later played in a dead rubber doubles match with Michail Pervolarakis.“The recovery from my elbow surgery in November is on track for Melbourne and today was a precautionary step to make sure I make Melbourne,” Tsitsipas said on the ATP Cup website.“We will see day by day, match by...
TENNIS
The Independent

Australian batter Travis Head out of fourth Ashes Test after contracting Covid

Australian batsman Travis Head has been ruled out of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after testing positive to Covid-19.The 28-year-old was due to fly from Melbourne to Sydney to take on England at the SCG on January 5.In a statement released on Friday morning, Cricket Australia said Head tested positive after a routine PCR test and has been asymptomatic.The batsman will now remain in isolation in Melbourne for seven days – per the Victorian Government’s current health requirements.A Cricket Australia spokesperson said that the remainder of the Australian squad, their families and support staff underwent PCR and RAT tests...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Place
Mumbai
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Australia
Reuters

Australia's Khawaja looks beyond stop-gap Sydney role

SYDNEY, Jan 1 (Reuters) - While Usman Khawaja is ready to fill in for Travis Head in the fourth Ashes test against England, the veteran Australia batsman hopes his would not be a stop-gap role this year. Head will miss the Sydney contest, which begins on Wednesday, after testing positive...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

261K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy