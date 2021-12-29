ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Johnson leads Saint Mary’s past Yale 87-60

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Logan Johnson tied his career high with a season-high 26 points as Saint Mary's won its ninth straight home game, easily beating Yale 87-60 on Tuesday night. Alex Ducas had 12 points for...

www.miamiherald.com

