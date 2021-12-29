ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

Armstrong leads California Baptist over La Verne 96-41

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dXzvj5e00

Tre Armstrong had a season-high 20 points as California Baptist won its 10th straight home game, easily defeating La Verne 96-41 on Tuesday night.

Reed Nottage had 17 points for California Baptist (10-3). Te'Jon Sawyer added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Juhlawnei Stone had 11 points.

The 96 points were a season best for California Baptist, which also achieved a season-high 27 assists.

Paul Antonis had 16 points for the Leopards. Brian Adams added 11 points.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Verne, CA
La Verne, CA
Sports
Local
California College Basketball
La Verne, CA
Basketball
La Verne, CA
College Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
kuathletics.com

🏀 Jayhawks to Open New Year Hosting George Mason

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In an added contest, No. 6/6 Kansas (10-1) will open 2022 playing host to George Mason (7-5) on Saturday, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. (Central) in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. With it not being part of the season-ticket package, tickets are available at a reduced price and parking is free for the New Year’s Day game. Here is more information on the contest.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armstrong#California Baptist#Leopards#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Houston Chronicle

UH basketball notes: Recovering from 'Black Thursday'

A few notes from Friday’s media availability with University of Houston men’s basketball coach Kelvin Sampson:. • Guard Kyler Edwards suffered a Grade-2 ankle sprain and is unlikely to play Sunday at Temple. “That was a pretty nasty sprain,” Sampson said. • At a preseason scrimmage...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

494K+
Followers
124K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy