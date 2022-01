Olympus Energy (formerly Huntley & Huntley) drills in the Greater Pittsburgh region, in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Earlier this year Olympus filed an application to build a new well pad in a rural part of Allegheny County, in West Deer Township. So-called “concerned citizens” got amped up to oppose the project (see Antis in West Deer, PA Gear Up to Oppose Olympus Well Pad). Looks like the antis successfully convinced the board of supervisors to come over to the dark side. Last week West Deer supervisors voted 4-0 to deny a permit to build the pad.

WESTMORELAND, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO