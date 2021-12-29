Household Bulk Pickup

Ridgewood NJ, beginning January 1, 2022, each household is limited to putting out a maximum of 7 items on bulk pickup day. This will reduce the amount of bulk refuse being put into the landfills, which will save the Village money. We request that you consider donating usable items to a non-profit or charity. One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. If you have more than 7 items to be picked up, you may request a special pick up from the Village, by calling 201-670-5579. An extra fee will be charged for the special pick up, per Village ordinance.

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO