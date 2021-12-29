ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 06:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Louisville. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL RUSSELL AND CENTRAL ADAIR COUNTIES At 530 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Columbia, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Columbia, Christine, Gradyville, Gadberry, Esto, Bliss, Garlin, Fairplay, Crocus and Flatwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Todd A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL TODD COUNTY At 1034 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Elkton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Everett and Justice. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
TODD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland, Green, Logan, Simpson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:55:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cumberland; Green; Logan; Simpson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the following areas, in SOUTH CENTRAL Kentucky, Green and Logan. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren. * WHEN...Until 415 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 108 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Should heavier rainfall go over this region, an upgrade to a Flash Flood Warning is likely. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bowling Green, Glasgow, Russellville, Columbia, Scottsville, Edmonton, Franklin, Auburn, Adairville and Woodburn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Eastern Obion County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 200 AM CST. * At 116 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Obion, or 11 miles southwest of Union City, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Troy, Kenton, Obion, Latham, Palmersville, Trimble, Rives, Mason Hall, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Shaffner, Brundige and Terrell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
News Channel Nebraska

Latest NWS forecast warns of up to 10 inches of snow, dangerous wind chill

BEATRICE, NE — The National Weather Service is increasing the snow totals in its latest forecast from Friday afternoon. The NWS has issued Winter Storm Warnings for 43 Nebraska counties in advance of the storm, which is expected to hit the eastern half of the state in the early morning hours on Saturday.
BEATRICE, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dodge, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dodge; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Dodge Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henry, Obion, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 23:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CST for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henry; Obion; Weakley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CST FOR NORTHERN WEAKLEY...EASTERN OBION AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES At 130 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Martin, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Martin, Union City, Fulton, South Fulton, Latham, Palmersville, Rives, Matheny Grove, Hyndsver, Mount Pelia, Jones Mill, Gibbs, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Mill Creek, Shaffner, Brundige, Terrell and McConnell. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-31 18:10:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-31 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Charleston; Tidal Berkeley DENSE SEA FOG CONTINUES ALONG THE CHARLESTON COUNTY COAST AND PORTIONS OF TIDAL BERKELEY COUNTY A large area of sea fog will persist along the Charleston County coast this evening. The fog will impact areas from Johns Island, Wadmalaw Island, West Ashley, James Island and Folly Beach northeast into parts of Downtown Charleston, Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms and McClellanville. Visibilities will drop to less than 1/4 mile in this fog so motorists should be alert for rapidly changing conditions. The worst driving conditions will be found east of Highway 17 and around the Stono, Ashley, Cooper, Wando and South Santee Rivers as well as the Charleston Harbor.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible with significant blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions at times. * WHERE...Richardson Highway south of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 55 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periods of reduced visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-31 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bryan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Bryan County through 1015 PM CST At 938 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Bennington, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bennington and Wade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 04:50:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST SUNDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will result in periods of blowing and drifting snow, and local areas of significantly reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas above 1000 feet elevation in the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allegheny by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-020215- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.Y.0003.220102T0600Z-220104T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 910 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River At Pittsburgh. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible with significant blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions at times. * WHERE...Richardson Highway south of Black Rapids. * WHEN...Until 6 PM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 60 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 09:01:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you.If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Copper River Basin BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING ALONG THE RICHARDSON HIGHWAY NEAR PAXSON WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. North winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills 35 to 55 below zero. * WHERE...Copper River Basin. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 9 PM AKST this evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel along the Richardson Highway near Paxson and Summit Lake will be very difficult due to blowing snow and blizzard conditions. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase this morning and temperatures will drop slowly through the day as colder air moves into the Copper River Basin. While the lowest visibilities in blowing snow will be near Paxson and Summit Lake, expect areas of blowing and drifting snow across the Copper River Basin.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Henry, Weakley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 01:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-01 02:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Henry; Weakley The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Weakley County in western Tennessee Northwestern Henry County in western Tennessee * Until 215 AM CST. * At 141 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Latham, or near Martin, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Martin, Dresden, Cottage Grove, Latham, Palmersville, Puryear, Matheny Grove, Hyndsver, Jones Mill, Ruthville, Crossland, Ralston, Mill Creek, Brundige, Pisgah, Conyersville and Foundry Hill. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HENRY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-02 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 55 below zero to 65 below zero. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect periods of reduced visibility in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT

