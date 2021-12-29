Emma: Remembering Jeff Dickerson, one of the greatest people I will ever know

(670 The Score) The age-old rule in sports journalism is there’s no cheering allowed in the press box. Jeff Dickerson often broke that rule.

Our friend J.D. would be watching Parker, his son, playing his football or baseball games and rooting him on as if he were there. We all as colleagues became used to it because that’s who J.D. was, truly one of the most incredible friends and fathers you'll ever meet.

Jeff Dickerson died Tuesday at the age of 44, with a battle with cancer taking away one of the warmest, kindest people far too soon. He's survived by Parker and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.

It’s still impossible to process how he’s gone. He was the same person every day from the first time I sat next to him at Halas Hall seven years ago until the last time I saw him on Nov. 21 in the Soldier Field press box – warm, kind and full of hope. I keep bringing myself back to that day as the Bears lost 16-13 to the Ravens and he was as lighthearted as ever. I think he realized it would be his last day on the job.

J.D. didn’t make his battle with cancer public because that’s who he was – a relentlessly positive individual who could never allow others to worry about himself. The news Tuesday came as a shock to many because he would've never wanted anyone to worry about him.

In early 2019, Jeff’s wife, Caitlin, lost her battle with cancer. I'll never forget his remarkable strength during that incredibly difficult time. Tragically, it’s who he had to become during his own battle with a terrible disease. Even nearing the end of his fight with cancer, J.D. earnestly believed he would win.

For seven years, my desk at Halas Hall was next to J.D.'s. I couldn't have been more grateful for that – initially to be placed next to somebody with such credibility and then quickly to realize I was working alongside a friend. I can't think of a road trip on which he wasn’t leading a dinner reservation for as many people as he can, then finding a spot to keep the night going.

I'll never forget those first nights out in Bourbonnais when I wondered why a veteran reporter would be so welcoming to me. Or those nights out before the Thanksgiving game in Detroit when he would organize a table for 12 at Joe Muer and hope to fill it. And especially that dinner on South Beach when I missed the dress code for Versace Mansion and rather stunningly talked my way in. I never heard the end of it from him.

That’s who J.D. was. Every day seemed to be a good day for him. He had struggles like any of us, but you would've never known – down to his most daunting days in a battle with cancer.

I keep thinking of Parker, who’s now 11 years old and who lost both of his parents to cancer. It’s unimaginable pain to bear for the rest of a life that's still young. But I know he will make J.D. and Caitlin proud.

In honor of Jeff Dickerson, who proved to have a profound impact on my life, let’s all try to be as strong and graceful as he was in the constant face of adversity. And let’s cheer as loudly and often as we can.

We'll all be better if we’re the person J.D. was.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the family of Jeff Dickerson in support of Parker Dickerson. Please donate here.

