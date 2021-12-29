COVID testing clinics report high volume of patients ahead of the new year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Testing clinics are seeing a high volume of people looking to find out if they have COVID-19 or not.

Lani Breithautt and Rayetta Ellis tell 8 News Now they want to get tested ahead of the new year.

WIth appointments booked solid, COVID-19 testing sites such as Phamatech, have seen a surge.

Angel Spears an operations coordinator for Phamatech said she expects more people to get tested after the new year’s eve weekend.

“We’ve been quite busy, our system has been pretty efficient, fast in and out,” said Spears. Our turnaround time for our PCR test is 24 to 30 hours give or take and our rapid antigen is about 15 to 30 minutes.”

8 News Now spoke with Dr. Court Lohff at the Southern Nevada Health District, who said while there is plenty of testing capacity available, long wait times should be expected.

“In addition to the demand increase for testing, we’re seeing an uptick in a number of cases as well as the number of positivity rate, likely that’s being fueled by the omicron variant because this variant is much more transmissible, none of that is surprise, we’re seeing that around the country as well,” said Dr. Lohff.

He also added that if you notice symptoms or if you were exposed to some with COVID it is important to get tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend those who test positive should isolate for five days.

