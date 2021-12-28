Boys basketball: Webster County drops tournament opener to Tates Creek, 72-58

HARRODSBURG, Ky. -- Webster County dropped its opening game in Mercer County's Howard Carpenter Classic to Tates Creek 72-58 on Tuesday night.

Jacobi Commodore led Tates Creek (7-3) with 18 points, while Owen Trump came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points.

Bradin Nelson scored a game-high 24 points for the Trojans (5-5). Trevor Baker scored 14 points and Aaron Harmon added 10.

Webster County will play host Mercer County (4-5) Wednesday at 7;15 p.m.

Tates Creek 72, Webster Co. 58

Webster Co. (5-5)

Trevor Baker 5 3-3 14; Aaron Harmon 3 3-4 10; Markus Austin 1 3-4 5; Noah Duncan 1 0-0 2; Bradin Nelson 10 3-4 24; Micah Austin 0 0-0 0; Evan Michalek 1 0-0 3; Jarvin Starks-Scott 0 0-0 0; Luke Garrard 0 0-0 0; Brice Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 12-15 58. 3-point goals: 4 (Baker 1, Harmon 1, Michalek 1, Nelson 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

Tates Creek (7-3)

Camdyn Combs 2 2-2 6; Dekevien Duong 0 0-0 0; Jacobi Commodore 8 1-2 18; Eric Hackett 2 1-2 5; Josiah Taylor 3 1-4 7; Mattox Hadley 2 3-6 7; Dawson Garth 4 3-4 12; Robert Sanford 1 0-0 2; Owen Trump 4 4-6 15. Totals: 26 15-26 72. 3-point goals: 5 (Trump 3, Commodore 1, Garth 1). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

Webster Co. 13 16 15 14 -- 58

Tates Creek 15 15 22 20 -- 72