ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

Boys basketball: Webster County drops tournament opener to Tates Creek, 72-58

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321bEf_0dXzrdw800

HARRODSBURG, Ky. -- Webster County dropped its opening game in Mercer County's Howard Carpenter Classic to Tates Creek 72-58 on Tuesday night.

Jacobi Commodore led Tates Creek (7-3) with 18 points, while Owen Trump came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 points.

Bradin Nelson scored a game-high 24 points for the Trojans (5-5). Trevor Baker scored 14 points and Aaron Harmon added 10.

Webster County will play host Mercer County (4-5) Wednesday at 7;15 p.m.

Tates Creek 72, Webster Co. 58

Webster Co. (5-5)

Trevor Baker 5 3-3 14; Aaron Harmon 3 3-4 10; Markus Austin 1 3-4 5; Noah Duncan 1 0-0 2; Bradin Nelson 10 3-4 24; Micah Austin 0 0-0 0; Evan Michalek 1 0-0 3; Jarvin Starks-Scott 0 0-0 0; Luke Garrard 0 0-0 0; Brice Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 12-15 58. 3-point goals: 4 (Baker 1, Harmon 1, Michalek 1, Nelson 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

Tates Creek (7-3)

Camdyn Combs 2 2-2 6; Dekevien Duong 0 0-0 0; Jacobi Commodore 8 1-2 18; Eric Hackett 2 1-2 5; Josiah Taylor 3 1-4 7; Mattox Hadley 2 3-6 7; Dawson Garth 4 3-4 12; Robert Sanford 1 0-0 2; Owen Trump 4 4-6 15. Totals: 26 15-26 72. 3-point goals: 5 (Trump 3, Commodore 1, Garth 1). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

Webster Co. 13 16 15 14 -- 58

Tates Creek 15 15 22 20 -- 72

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Webster County, KY
City
Austin, KY
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Harrodsburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Webster County, KY
Basketball
City
Webster, KY
Webster County, KY
Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Luke Garrard
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

150
Followers
119
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy