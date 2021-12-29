ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Reporter's Pick: No group is safe from opioid overdoses

By Audra Gamble, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

As 2021 draws to a close, The Sentinel's executive editor Sarah Leach asked each reporter to pick one of our favorite stories of the year, big or small, to share again with readers.

My pick: "It could happen to anyone"

As an editor here at The Sentinel, I read and edit many of local news stories each week. I also get to write an article of my own here and there, and the 2021 article that stays with me the most is the story of Avery Rios , who accidentally overdosed on the opioid fentanyl, and died at 20 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oTV0_0dXzrbAg00

Rios' father, John Rios, reached out to me and asked if I could help share his son's story as a cautionary tale to other young folks, especially those struggling with mental health issues like his son.

More: 'It could happen to anyone'

More: Drug overdose deaths reach all-time high in Michigan, CDC says

Journalists write about life as it happens, and with that, comes writing about death. But I never take for granted the trust a family puts in me when they open up about their loved one during an interview. It is an honor to bear witness to their loved one's life and their family's grief.

The grief of Rios' family has become more and more common in Michigan in the last few years, with the Centers for Disease Control stating drug overdose deaths have reached an all-time high in the state last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wW18n_0dXzrbAg00

I hope everyone takes away the message from Rios' father that if you are struggling with mental health or addition crises, it's OK to not be OK and ask for help, especially after these last two particularly difficult years. There is help, and there is also hope.

— Contact editor Audra Gamble at audra.gamble@hollandsentinel.com . Follow her on Twitter @SentinelAudra .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Reporter's Pick: No group is safe from opioid overdoses

