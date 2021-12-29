ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial — Plowing ahead: Adirondack Road Salt Reduction Task Force members named

nny360.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that a state group charged with studying the use of road salt in the Adirondacks has been compiled, members can begin the important work of identifying ways to better protect the environment. On Dec. 16, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the appointments made to the Adirondack Road Salt Reduction...

