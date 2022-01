On the front page of the Old Colony Memorial dated Dec. 16, 1971, a photo of a woman kissing a man on the cheek accompanied a bittersweet story. Melba Goyetch Brown of Plymouth had recently located a brother she had known about but never seen before. Attempting to find him, Brown had written more than 300 letters to people named Richard Hutchinson, her brother's name. With the help of a Los Angeles detective agency, she learned her brother was working in a restaurant in California. Once he was located, she was able to inform him that his adoptive parents, whom he had not seen since 1960, had died in 1965.

