Music

Henry Rollins Talks About His Retirement From Music

By Ellie Schroeder
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There’s no more toothpaste in the tube,” That is how Henry Rollings described his reasoning behind why he made the decision to stop making music. During Rick Rubin’s podcast “Broken Record” the former Black Flag’s frontman spoke about his feelings towards making music and why he made the decision to stop...

music.mxdwn.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Henry Rollins
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Tim Meadows
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Theater#Retirement
