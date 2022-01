It's Dry January. That means 31 alcohol-free days. There are loads of tasty and exciting nonalcoholic (N/A) drinks to get you through the month with ease. Over the last decade the N/A spirits category has blossomed from, “Have you heard about this gin that has no booze in it?” to a full catalog of wines, beers, cocktails, and other spirits. That's GREAT news for those who do not partake in alcohol because it opens up the world of mocktails and N/A or no-ABV (alcohol by volume) cocktails.

