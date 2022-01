Apple assembler Foxconn, which is set to reopen its Sriperumbudur unit (near Chennai) on December 30, is growing bigger in India. It is said to have invested an additional $350 million in the unit to help build an exclusive production line for Apple iPhone 13. The production has already gotten into trial stage, while commercial production is likely to begin in February. Taiwanese media reports said the new investment is part of Foxconn's long-term development in India.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO