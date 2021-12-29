ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health officials identify another COVID cluster linked to music festival

By Linda Dela Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4x6I_0dXznoDb00

The Department of Health reports another COVID cluster from the Hawaii's Finest Music Festival After Party at Moani Waikiki at the International Market Place.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
WFMJ.com

Youngstown health officials to distribute 5,000 free COVID home test kits

With the highly contagious Omicron variant spreading and the Delta COVD-19 on the rise in Ohio during holiday gatherings, the Youngstown City Health District plans to distribute 5,000 COVID Home Test Kits this Wednesday an next Wednesday. On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, and Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 8:30 am-...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whdh.com

NH health officials identify 1st person under 18 to die of complications related to COVID-19 in the state

(WHDH) — New Hampshire health officials identified the first person under 18 to die as a result of complications from COVID-19 Monday. This death occurred in September in another state and was identified after COVID-19 was listed as a cause of death on the recently finalized death certificate, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Covid#After Party#The Department Of Health#Moani Waikiki
WCIA

RECAP: health officials address COVID holiday concerns

The news conference wrapped up at 2:36 p.m. The updates below move from most recent to least recent. ~~ Healy: “The booster is imperative. For a gathering on Friday or Saturday, now is the time to get your booster.” ~~ Smith: The omicron variant will circulate quickly among the unvaccinated. ~~ Pryde: test as close […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
KTTS

Health Officials: Get Tested For COVID Before Holidays

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is asking people to get tested for COVID-19 before spending the holidays with family and friends. KY3 says appointments at the health department’s test site on East Battlefield filled up quickly this week. If you choose not to get vaccinated, getting tested can provide...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NBC News

Health officials warn of winter Covid surge as omicron spreads

Health officials say the winter surge has arrived and infections will likely climb as the omicron variant tightens its grip. Several states are seeing the highest number of new infections since January as sports and entertainment events are put on hold.Dec. 19, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Prepare, don't stockpile for expected COVID surge, health officials say

Another COVID-19 variant was not what any of us were hoping for this holiday season. And the omicron variant is spreading even more rapidly than the delta variant. Because of possible supply chain issues, local health officials are warning people to have food and essentials on hand for two weeks, but they are saying that doesn’t mean run to the store and stock up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nodawaynews.com

Mosaic health official speaks to COVID infusions

For the past several weeks I have left my community nurse liaison hat back at my office and donned scrubs to provide some much-needed assistance delivering monoclonal antibody infusions to COVID-19 patients, in light of the most recent surge. I have appreciated the time spent administering the infusion and providing...
MARYVILLE, MO
KHON2

KHON2

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy