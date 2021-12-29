ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RONDA RICH: More kindness is needed for 2022

By Ronda Rich
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a child of the gothic Southern Appalachian mountains, the screeching echoes of hard times and the bristling sound of the departure of loved ones have been constant bellows in my ear. I am no stranger to sorrows that settle deep in the bones’ marrow or tears that flow...

Henry County Daily Herald

RONDA RICH: Finding the angels among us

It now has been many Christmases ago. Perhaps it was 12 years. Or 13. Or even 14. While I have lost count of the Christmases that have come and gone between now and back then, I have never forgotten him. His sweet face lingers in my memory like the scent of a fresh-cut pine that fragrances a room, long after the sparkling lights and ornaments have been hung.
RELIGION
Forsyth County News

Ronda Rich: Albert was the real angel

It now has been many Christmases ago. Perhaps it was 12 years. Or 13. Or even 14. While I have lost count of the Christmases that have come and gone between now and back then, I have never forgotten him. His sweet face lingers in my memory like the scent of a fresh-cut pine that fragrances a room, long after the sparkling lights and ornaments have been hung.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Four More Winners of Upworthy's Kindness Fund

Saving the descendants of Eleanor Roosevelt’s monkeys. A “So You Think You Can Dance” finalist teaching kids in the foster care system to dance. Spreading Christmas cheer to kids in Peru. Creating a lit bookfest in the most diverse city in the U.S.
THEATER & DANCE
chronicle-independent.com

Column: More kindness for 2022

As a child of the gothic Southern Appalachian mountains, the screeching echoes of hard times and the bristling sound of the departure of love ones have been constant bellows in my ear. Subscribe to keep reading. Already have a subscription? Log in. Subscribe today to keep reading great local content....
SOCIETY
Henry County Daily Herald

MORRIS: The Heavenly Father watches over us during hard times

Happy New Year the community shouts, but the pandmic continues with widespread personal and secondary effects. Sometimes life feels like a drought, and the weight of our troubles bends us over. Like the wildflower for today that grew only one half as tall as usual during a drought, sometimes we feel half the person we used to be. Jesus reminds us that the Heavenly Father is watching over us, even amid the hard times, and that we can still bloom like the ironweed of that season. “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?” (Matthew 6: 28-30).
RELIGION
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Dr. Marta Kolthoff: Grieving parents need kindness, presence over holidays

Navigating grief and loss during the holidays can be challenging. We are bombarded with messages from the media to celebrate and spend time with family and loved ones, but for those who have experienced the death of a loved one, this steady stream of holiday cheer can result in feelings of profound sadness, dread and loneliness.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: What refugees need most this winter is kindness

“He’s my kind of guy. She’s my kind of woman,” or “Thank you, that’s so kind.” Kind is a word that’s kind of thrown about. But think about what it really means and where it comes from: kin. It’s about seeing people as our people. Our kin. And treating them as we would treat someone close to us.This winter, I am asking everyone to see beyond just their immediate family, or circle, or town, or country, and extend kindness to someone they don’t – and may never – know. Someone forced to flee war and persecution. Someone seeking refuge.Refugees aren’t...
AFGHANISTAN
Kait 8

Gr8 Acts of Kindness winners feed the needs of local veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a Wednesday, the usual food distribution day at VFW Post 1991 in Jonesboro. “It gives me food,” Ronald Sutherland said. For some, it’s been a long time since their service to the country. “I was signed up for about six years,” Sutherland...
JONESBORO, AR
enstarz.com

I Now Pronounce You Divorced! Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Announce The Most Loving Divorce EVER!

Meagan Good, one of the stars of Harlem, and DeVon Franklin, the award-winning producer and author, are filing for divorce. The two are not splitting up with the drama and intrigue that normally follows such an annoucement. Instead, the two are proceeding amicably and with love, neither one bearing the other any ill-will. The two shared their optimistic attitude towards this decision in a joint statement. The statment read:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
pawtracks.com

5 telltale signs your cat loves you (for real)

You love your cat and view him as a member of your family, but does he feel the same way? Knowing how to tell if your cat loves you can be tricky, since cats don’t communicate love and affection in the same way that humans do. Your cat might appear standoffish and unaffectionate, but chances are he may be showing his love in his own special ways. Learning to recognize those signs can help you to better communicate with and appreciate your cat. If you want to better understand how your cat feels about you, a good place to start would be to recognize the following signs that your cat loves you.
PETS
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star 'Offered' to Allow Husband to Have Baby With Another Woman

Tami Roman has a lot of women scratching their heads at her latest revelation. The former Basketball Wives star is happily married to Reggie Youngblood. Roman has two adult daughters by her ex-husband Kenny Anderson. Youngblood, who is nearly 20 years younger than Roman, does not have any children of his own, but desires his own family. Due to Roman's age and health issues, as well as her burgeoning career, she is unable to give Youngblood any kids. But Roman says she has a solution: allow Youngblood to have a baby by another woman.
RELATIONSHIPS

