RONDA RICH: More kindness is needed for 2022

Happy New Year the community shouts, but the pandmic continues with widespread personal and secondary effects. Sometimes life feels like a drought, and the weight of our troubles bends us over. Like the wildflower for today that grew only one half as tall as usual during a drought, sometimes we feel half the person we used to be. Jesus reminds us that the Heavenly Father is watching over us, even amid the hard times, and that we can still bloom like the ironweed of that season. “Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they toil not, neither do they spin: And yet I say unto you, That even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith?” (Matthew 6: 28-30).

RELIGION ・ 16 HOURS AGO