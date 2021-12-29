Apple To Debut Ambitious AR/VR Glasses, Updated MacBook Air, Apple Watch & More In 2022

2021 has been an exciting year for Apple fans, with a number of amazing new announcements and a few noteworthy exclusions. According to the current forecast, 2022 will make up for these shortcomings, with the most significant MacBook Air update ever and a new, more robust version of the Apple Watch, among other things.

Apple Logo Reuters

If reports are to be believed, Apple will have a busy year filled with new technology next year. The main attraction this time is the company's debut AR/VR glasses.

It's evident that the project has got to be Apple's most ambitious in years. The AR/VR glasses are the first of its kind in Apple's long list of products, so it shouldn't be surprising if the futuristic glasses stand out among the rest.