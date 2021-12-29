ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man Arrested in Florida Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 2 Kids

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police in Broward County, Florida, announced they arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed two children and injured four in Wilton Manors on Monday, the...

www.thedailybeast.com

TheDailyBeast

Memphis Killer Packed Dead Roommate’s Body Into Suitcase, Cops Say

A Tennessee man is charged with killing his roommate, bundling his corpse into a suitcase, and leaving it in an alley after it proved too heavy for the accused murderer to lift up and get into a dumpster, police in Memphis announced. The victim, 63-year-old Bruce Jeffries, was identified by investigators on Dec. 20, more than a week after his remains were discovered. He died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News. On Tuesday, police arrested Julian Durrell Summers, 30, who had been living with Jeffries for the past two years, NBC reported. When officers found the suitcase, it was dripping blood—so the cops simply retraced the trail of drops back to a nearby apartment complex, and directly to the suspect’s front door. Summers is now charged with second degree murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheDailyBeast

Little Rock Police Chief On Leave After Firing Gun During New Year’s Eve Incident

The chief of the Little Rock, Arkansas, police department has reportedly been placed on administrative leave as officials work to investigate an incident on New Year’s Eve in which he fired his weapon. According to the local outlet KARK, Chief Keith Humphrey had been on duty during the holiday to help the department handle its workload. In a statement, Arkansas State Police said that an unnamed officer—which KARK identified as Humphrey—had “witnessed a fight among a crowd” outside of a gas station just before 9 pm on December 31. As he neared the scene, an individual fired a gun into the crowd, wounding one victim. Humphrey then returned fire at the alleged perpetrator, who was not harmed. Authorities are working to determine “whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law,” the statement added.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
TheDailyBeast

Woman Convicted After Threat to ‘Kneel on Neck’ of Black Child

A 51-year-old woman has been convicted of state civil rights violations for threatening a Black child who accidentally broke her son’s toy while playing in a neighborhood park, the New Hampshire Department of Justice announced earlier this week. In October, an enraged Kristina Graper told the 9-year-old boy that she would “kneel on his neck” before calling him a racial slur, authorities said. According to a civil complaint cited by the Associated Press, the child “understood the comments to be a reference to the murder of George Floyd last year,” and is now afraid to return to the park. The complaint “alleged that the threat was motivated by the victim’s race,” said the New Hampshire DOJ. Graper is now forbidden from coming within 250 feet of the child or the child’s family, and was fined $500. If she violates any aspects of the injunction, the fine will go up to $2,500 and Graper could face jail time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ohio Teen Fatally Shot by Dad Who Mistook Her for Intruder, Police Say

A 16-year-old high school junior has been fatally shot by her father in Ohio after being mistaken for an intruder, authorities said. The incident happened in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in Canal Winchester, about 15 miles from Columbus, when police say a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot in their home after the security system went off, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The caller has been identified as the teen’s mother, who can be heard on the call telling authorities her daughter was shot in the garage by her father, who believed she was someone breaking in. Audio of the call captures the shock and distress of both parents as they plead with the 16-year-old to wake up. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries about an hour later. Police are investigating the case and are expected to forward it to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, but it was not immediately clear if charges would be filed.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Washington Dad Arrested in Assault of Middle School Basketball Ref, 72

A Washington man is facing second-degree assault charges after he allegedly slammed a 72-year-old referee to the ground at a middle school basketball game this month. Mark McLaughlin, a parent with a child on one of the basketball teams, reportedly became irate during the Dec. 16 game, after his son was accused of a foul that started a fight between multiple players. The septuagenarian referee reportedly helped McLaughlin's son to his feet. McLaughlin, who is 6'6", reportedly objected, shouting “no one touches my son!” and charging the ref from behind and knocking him onto the floor, breaking his nose and cheekbone. The victim's nose bled for an hour and a half, according to criminal charges. McLaughlin was released from jail on Dec. 22 after posting $20,000 in bail, the Tribune News Service reported. “The defendant is clearly unable to keep his temper under control,” a prosecutor wrote in charging documents, “even in a room full of children and parents at a school basketball game.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Convenience Store Clerk Arrested After Assaulting Black Man Having a Seizure, Police Say

A man has been hospitalized after allegedly being beaten by a clerk as he suffered a seizure in a North Carolina store. The store clerk is now facing assault charges after his arrest this week, WRAL News reports. Gregory Evans started to shake and was unable to stabilize himself while browsing a convenience store in Rocky Mount on Dec. 22. In a video of the incident, the clerk tells Evans—a Black man—to get out of the store and can be seen beating him with a stick. Since the incident, some residents have protested the convenience store and said the employees were notorious for acting in “a negative and discriminatory way.” Evans’ family said the 56-year-old is still unable to move his whole body.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Drunk Spirit Passenger Hit on Male Fliers Then Tried to Rush the Door, Cops Say

A Tennessee woman has been federally charged for getting drunk and assaulting flight attendants on a Spirit Airlines flight last month. A criminal complaint alleges that Amanda Renee Henry, 43, was en route to Nashville from Fort Lauderdale when attendants noticed her becoming visibly intoxicated and made a call to cut her off. Henry is then accused of becoming belligerent, with her bizarre in-flight behavior including puffing a vape and making bawdy sexual overtures to men in the cabin. When attendants asked her to move to an emergency seat away from other passengers, she apparently decided she’d had enough. According to the complaint, Henry screamed, “I’m getting off this plane,” and made a dash for the door. She then allegedly kicked and pulled the hair of an attendant standing in her way, and had to be handcuffed for the rest of the flight. As reported by WPSD Local 6, Henry turned herself into the FBI Tuesday, and if convicted, faces a $250,000 fine and 20 years behind bars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Held Woman Captive for Weeks Demanding She ‘Love Him or Be Killed’: Police

A Utah man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive for “several weeks” in a deranged bid to forcibly make her fall in love with him. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the hostage scheme came to light on Tuesday after police received tips about the man holding a woman against her will. Officers went to the man’s home and found a woman, as yet unidentified, with serious bruising around her eyes and other injuries. She told investigators the man had beaten her, tortured her, and threatened her family members while he held her against her will in the home. He allegedly carved a “6” into her hand for the six months he said he would give her to “love him or be killed,” the Tribune reports, citing court documents. It was not immediately clear what relationship the woman had to her alleged captor, if any. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The man is currently being held on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Illinois Police Officer Shot Dead While Responding to Complaint of Dogs Barking

An Illinois police officer died late Wednesday, and another was critically injured, after a hotel shooting in Bradley, Illinois, a town 50 miles south of Chicago. As reported by the Associated Press, the officers reported to a Comfort Inn after receiving complaints of dogs barking loudly in a car parked outside. When they visited the room thought to belong to the dog owners, the cops were shot. They were rushed to a hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries. A $10,000 reward has been offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan, and an unnamed accomplice. Per the AP, the Comfort Inn violence was the second police shooting in Illinois of the day. A sheriff's deputy was reported to have been shot and killed in Mill Shoals that same evening along a highway.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Man Crashed Virtual Class and Threatened to Lynch Black Fifth-Graders, Feds Say

A 45-year-old Kentucky man is accused of crashing a Louisiana school’s virtual class and hurling a racial slur at Black fifth-graders before threatening to lynch them. In documents filed in a New Orleans federal court, prosecutors said Brian Adams “Zoom-bombed” students from the Laureate Academy Charter School in Harvey and declared, “You all are a bunch of dirty n—-s,” according to Nola.com. Adams allegedly went on to tell the class—which was made up of mostly Black students—“I am gonna hang you by the tree.” A recording of the incident is said to have shown students crying and covering their eyes. Video of the “Zoom-bombing” was reportedly also found on a YouTube page depicting Google searches for swastikas. Adams has not been charged with a crime but is under investigation for interference with federally protected activities and threatening interstate communications.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Cop Accidentally Shoots 15-Year-Old Son in Head

A Jacksonville, North Carolina police officer accidentally shot his son in the head on Monday afternoon, KDFW reports. The 15-year-old boy was transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred in Onslow County and is being investigated by the local district attorney and the sheriff’s office. “This is a tragic event,” District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a statement posted to Facebook. “The reports, statements, and other evidence from the investigation will be provided to this office to determine what actions, if any, will be taken.” Lee said he also spoke to the chief of Jacksonville’s police department. A 2019 Associated Press investigation found more than 1,400 accidental discharges by law enforcement officers between 2012 and 2019.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
TheDailyBeast

Hatchet Murderer Who Used Scientology Defense Killed in Prison

A Missouri man who claimed Scientology led him to murder his sister-in-law and her boyfriend with a hatchet has been killed in prison. Kenneth Thompson was found dead at a state lockup in Arizona, and officials said they have two suspects. Thompson was convicted in 2019 of the gruesome murder of Penelope Edwards and Troy Dunn seven years earlier; after he chopped them to death, he poured acid on their corpses and set their home on fire, the Arizona Republic reports. His attorneys claimed that because he was raised a Scientologist, he believed psychiatry was evil and was trying to rescue Edwards’ children, one of whom was being treated by a psychiatrist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Man Hospitalized After Nerf Gun Attack Goes Off Rails

A 66-year-old man has been hospitalized after “juveniles” wielding Nerf guns attacked him at a downtown Boston train station, authorities said. Transit police for the MBTA said the incident occurred at the Downtown Crossing station at around 7 p.m. Monday, when “a group of 6 to 7 juveniles ranging in age from 14 to 16” began engaging in “harassing and intimidating behavior” against passengers. It was at this point that the 66-year-old man entered, only to be met by the teens “shooting projectiles at the victim [with their Nerf guns], striking him in his head,” police said in a statement. The teens then allegedly pounced on him, punching him repeatedly and throwing him into a wall before fleeing on an outbound train. The victim, who has not been identified, suffered head injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Three males were later booked on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a victim over 60 years of age.
BOSTON, MA
TheDailyBeast

Reward Offered After Sophomore Found Dead Following Basketball Practice

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information about the unsolved death of Chanty Shiverdecker, a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in 1994. AL.com reports that Shiverdecker was a sophomore in Alexander City when she was last seen leaving basketball practice. Nearly three months later, an anonymous tip led police to a neighboring county where they found her body and purse. However, investigators could not reach any conclusions about the circumstances of her death. Regardless, her family believes someone has answers, and hopes the reward might incentivize them to speak up. In a post commemorating his sister’s death, Christopher Shiverdecker wrote, “It’s been 27 years to the day that my sister went missing and the case is still unsolved. That being said, this past year has been the first in a very long time that I’ve been optimistic that answers may be possible.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Second Former CNN Producer Under Investigation for Child-Related Crimes

A second former CNN producer is facing potential child exploitation charges this month, NBC News reported Thursday. Rick Saleeby, a senior producer on The Lead with Jake Tapper up until earlier this month, is under investigation in Fairfax, Virginia, for crimes related to “juvenile victims,” authorities confirmed. It is unclear what prompted the investigation, and authorities did not say whether Saleeby has been charged with a crime. “While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance,” a police statement read.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

