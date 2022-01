Novak Djokovic is still hoping to play in the Australian Open, according to Serbian teammate Dusan Lajovic.The world number one pulled out of the season-opening ATP Cup, which begins on Saturday, where he had been due to lead his country.That duty will instead fall to Lajovic but there remains no confirmation over whether or not nine-time champion Djokovic will defend his title at Melbourne Park next month.All players must either be vaccinated against coronavirus or secure a medical exemption from the Victorian Government for which there are strict criteria.Djokovic has repeatedly refused to say whether or not he...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO