‘Where Is Ron DeSantis Now?’: Florida Mayor Blasts Guv Over COVID

By Corbin Bolies
 3 days ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t held any public briefings on COVID-19 since Dec. 17, and one mayor has had enough. “We have not received any assistance from the state of Florida at our testing...

