4-star North Carolina OL ‘really excited’ about upcoming Clemson visit

Clemson has been showing considerable interest in a standout offensive line prospect from the Tar Heel State who plans to visit campus next month.

Reagan High School (Pfafftown, N.C.) four-star tackle Sam Pendleton is slated to attend the Tigers’ elite junior day Jan. 29.

“I’m really excited about it!” Pendleton said of the upcoming trip to Tiger Town.

Pendleton – a 6-foot-5, 290-pound junior in the class of 2023 – was previously on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, when he was able to work out with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

Pendleton said he typically hears from Caldwell on a weekly basis, and the two were in touch again this past weekend.

“Right now, he’s just talking about how he likes the way I’m growing and maturing as a player and person,” Pendleton said. “And that he is excited to get me down on January 29th.”

“Last summer, Coach (Caldwell) mentioned that he likes my flexibility and coachability in camp,” Pendleton added.

When he returns to Clemson in January, Pendleton looks forward to hopefully having a conversation with Swinney.

“Coach Swinney has a lot of integrity and that is important to me, and he is also a great coach for football and for the real world,” Pendleton said. “At least that’s what I’ve heard.”

In addition to Clemson, Pendleton currently has a couple of other visits scheduled on his calendar: Penn State on Jan. 15 and NC State on Jan. 22.

The Nittany Lions and Wolfpack have both offered Pendleton, along with schools such as Michigan, North Carolina, Duke and Louisville.

Pendleton has a timeframe in mind for when he wants to render his commitment decision.

“I wanna make a decision in mid-to-late February,” he said, “to allow myself time to go to junior days.”

Where would the Tigers stand with Pendleton if they decided to pull the trigger on an offer before his decision?

“If Clemson was to offer, they would be one of my top schools no doubt,” he said.

Pendleton is ranked by Rivals as the No. 20 offensive tackle and No. 230 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

