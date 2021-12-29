MacKissock guides Guilderland past Mekeel Christian

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Mitchell MacKissock’s 26 points, including the game-winning layup scored with 19 seconds left, lead Guilderland past Mekeel Christian 51-49 in the Pep Sands Holiday Classic at Colonie High School Tuesday night.

“[MacKissock’s] a gamer. Loves to play the game. He’s a gym rat. He’s a great athlete. He doesn’t like to lose. Almost wills us to win at times,” said Guilderland head coach Mike Parks, who added the go-ahead bucket was a designed pick and role with MacKissock.

“That’s a big win,” said MacKissock. “We’ve been on a slump. Started 3-0, then dropped the last four to teams we think we’re better than. That’s a big win.”

The Dutchmen opened the game on an 11-2 run and held a nine-point advantage in the second quarter before the Lions chipped away. Mekeel Christian only trailed by two at halftime.

“We’ve had an issue this year playing the full 32 minutes, so being able to come out, finish that one,” said MacKissock. “We had a couple we blew in the fourth quarter, so being able to play all four quarters and hold on to that one was a good one.”

Zahki Fallen and Will Radcliff combined to score 33 points for the Lions in defeat.

Guilderland will play Utica Proctor at Colonie High School Wednesday night, while Mekeel Christian will take on the host school.

More Sports News

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

Jared Phillips

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.