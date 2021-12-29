ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

The dangers of drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve

By Stephania Martinez
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – New Year’s Eve is almost here.

It’s a fun time for celebrations. Choosing to drink and drive can bring major consequences.

A choice that can cost your life or someone else’s. As New Year’s Eve celebrations get closer, more drivers are expected to be on the road. Local police said every year, many people lose their lives in drunk driving crashes. Midland Patrol Sergeant Bryan Taylor said, “we have had 438 incidents driving while intoxicated.”

As people ring in the new year, there are many alternatives for people to stay off the road after drinking like taking an Uber, Lyft or even calling a sober friend.

Midessa Taxi Transportation services are available 24 hours to the public if you’re in need of a ride.

Triple A also provides a service called “Tipsy Towing”. You can give them call and they will tow your car and you home safely..

John Cheesebrew shared he lost a family friend after a drunk driver crashed into his car. He is urging people not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated.

