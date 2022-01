MINT HILL, NC – As we near the end of the year, the Mint Hill Police Department wishes to extend its appreciation for the support of the community and share areas the department wishes to improve upon for the year 2022. The COVID pandemic has certainly changed society, but the department was still able to successfully complete its annual Citizens’ Academy spanning over nine weeks of instruction and hands-on exercises designed to give community members a behind-the-scenes look into the operations of the agency. The department strives to enhance these interactions; therefore, it will be implementing two academies for the year 2022.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO