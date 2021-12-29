ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Set Your New Year Massage Goals

By Lisa Lane
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE – You don’t have to wait until the new year to make a bunch of promises to yourself. And you don’t have to start on January 1st either. Think about what you enjoyed about 2021 and what goals you set. What goals didn’t you reach? Why is...

The Mint Hill Times

Nerve Pain and Movement

CHARLOTTE – This week I had a client who I’ve been working with on her hips. Originally she came in she was feeling in her hip area. Could it be sciatica? Remember the sciatic nerve runs from your spine into your glute (or buttocks/hip) area and will radiate pain from the low back down to the knee. When experiencing this type of pain, it’s a common assumption for people to think it’s the sciatic nerve.
The Mint Hill Times

Massage and Immunity

CHARLOTTE – This article was previously published. I’ve been blessed with an increase in business recently and I’m trying to figure out the cause. My belief is that the launch of the vaccine and the fact that a lot of people are getting vaccinated might be the cause. It could be because people are sick and tired of being so restricted. Perhaps it’s because people are trying to take charge of their health and have put massage appointments as a priority in their lives. Who knows?
The Mint Hill Times

Tis The Season For Massage

CHARLOTTE – I’m trying my best not to stress during the holidays. One thing I’ve learned about this season (after losing my father-in-law in September) is that the holidays can be challenging. We are missing certain people in our lives, whether it’s because they’ve passed or they simply cannot visit. I’m also in the midst of the wedding of my son Drew. And then of course, the rush and excitement of the Christmas season that has most of us making sure the food is amazing and the gifts are memorable. Such pressure it is that we put upon ourselves during the time between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.
Lifestyle
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

