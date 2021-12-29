ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APS teacher’s TikTok goes viral after telling class she’s quitting due to pay

By Jami Seymore
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque teacher is getting a lot of attention after a TikTok video of her telling her class she was quitting, went viral. She’s hoping to inspire changes to how teachers are paid in the district. After a recent move to New Mexico, Mahalia Aponte was quick to apply for a job at Garfield Middle School.

“I started working there, fell in love with the position, was having a great time with the kids,” said Aponte. “I got my very first paycheck and immediately was concerned.”

The 8th-grade social studies teacher says she started a couple of months into the school year after finally getting her level two license with the New Mexico Public Education Department.

“Because I didn’t start at the beginning of the year, they did prorate my annual pay from $51k to like $34.5k,” said Aponte. “I didn’t get a confirmation saying we changed it in the system, you’re good to go, this is what it’s going to be now, also, this is how our pay scale is set up. I didn’t get any of that.”

Still, she figured she would have the option like other districts she’s worked in where she can get bigger checks over the nine-month school year, rather than the salary spread out over a full calendar year, since she works a different job full-time during the summer months.

However, she says no one at Albuquerque Public Schools clarified that they only operate on a 12-month pay schedule until she had already started working. Because that prorated salary was spread out over the full year, she was left with a monthly income that was only $400 more than her rent.

“I feel like this happens to so many teachers,” said Aponte. “It’s happening too often and we’re not saying anything about it.”

In a TikTok video that’s now gone viral , Aponte announced to her class that she would not be returning because she couldn’t afford to live on her salary. She later posted a second video clarifying what happened.

“I can’t run myself ragged working here all day and then working my second job all night just to make ends meet, every single day Monday through Friday, plus working on the weekends,” said Aponte. “I don’t have any time for myself. I don’t even have time to grade papers outside of class.”

Aponte hopes being vocal about her experience can help educate other teachers new to the district, so they can better prepare for the pay. She also hopes it can maybe even change the district, itself, giving teachers the option of how they’re paid.

“The comments on there,” said Aponte. “It’s astronomical the amount of teachers who are in the exact same position as me or worse.”

In the meantime, Aponte says she’s going to work full-time as a bartender and server, along with tutoring. She says she will reevaluate a future at APS before the start of the school year. KRQE News 13 reached out to APS but because the district is on winter break, no one was available to comment until next week.

Comments / 27

Average Taxpayer
3d ago

Crying her problems to the students probably did more harm than anything. She needs to take a step back and figure out something else to do.

Reply(1)
10
Nathaniel King
3d ago

What a joke! They told her what she was going to get paid should of listened and got a cheaper place to live in. Or pick a different career. Teaching kids to cry for what they want or just quit is not good.

Reply
8
Andrew Howarth
3d ago

don't blame her at all,APS will not pay teachers.We are dead last in Education and dump over a billion dollars into it.The problem is upper management and yes there are teacher problems.But SF and that thing you call a governor is the biggest problem.Could fix the problem in 30 days,but they don't want to here it.

Reply(1)
4
 

KRQE News 13

What is being done with Albuquerque’s police officer shortage?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s front line against violent crime — the Albuquerque Police Department — is slowly recovering from a chronic shortage of officers. A decade ago, there were over 1,000 sworn officers in the Albuquerque Police Department (APD), budget documents reveal. In 2016, there were only 833. As of December 2021, there are about 926 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe English teacher Carmen Moon receives Golden Apple Award

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – English teacher Carmen Moon likes to make her students laugh, saying it opens their minds, hearts and souls to new ideas. Carmen Moon majored in English and Theatre, and she wasn’t sure in college what career path she would take. “That’s one thing I think is important to bring into the classroom […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fabian Gonzales trial to be rescheduled due to COVID exposure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The jury trial for Fabian Gonzales has been delayed, according to a spokesperson from the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The decision to delay the trial was made Thursday after a COVID-19 exposure was reported. Gonzales was scheduled to stand trial for his role in the Victoria Martens case next week. Gonzales […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS holding in-person job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is still looking to fill dozens of positions. The district is hiring teachers, educational assistants, custodians, nurses, and bus drivers. They are holding an in-person job fair after the holidays on Wednesday, January, 19. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

