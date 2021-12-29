ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Disu, Mitchell lead No. 17 Texas past Incarnate Word 78-33

By Mark Rosner
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5088_0dXzYUKe00

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas forward Tre Mitchell said that, with Big 12 play starting this weekend, the Longhorns need to summon proper effort at both ends of the court — and not just for stretches.

“We’ve had our nights when our defense wasn’t working and our offense was, or vice versa, or we played for 25 to 30 minutes instead of 40,” said Mitchell, who had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. “It’s time to turn the corner.”

No. 17 Texas (10-2) made a move in that direction Tuesday night, beating defeating Incarnate Word 78-33.

Junior Dylan Disu had 14 points and 11 rebounds while matching a career-best with five blocks in his longest appearance of the season. Disu, who played 20 minutes, missed the first eight games of the season while recovering from knee surgery that he underwent while at Vanderbilt last season.

Texas limited Incarnate Word to 26.5% shooting from the field, the worst by a Longhorn opponent this season, and induced 18 turnovers. The 33 points allowed is tied for fourth-fewest ever by a Texas team.

At the other end, the Longhorns shot 51%, assisted on 23 of 33 baskets, and scored 17 fast-break points, one fewer than their season best.

Mitchell said the Longhorns returned from Christmas break to find the tone at practice more serious.

“We kind of got rocked in the face when we stepped on the court for the first time,” Mitchell said.

There was a reason for that — conference play.

“One of the most important words in basketball, in coaching, in life, is urgency,” coach Chris Beard said. “Elite people and elite players and elite programs understand that there are no wasted days. We saw guys being aggressive tonight, and we saw guys playing the right way. We were sharing the ball.”

RJ Glasper led Incarnate Word (2-11) with 13 points. Incarnate Word failed to score for nearly the first six minutes of the game and produced the fewest points by a Texas opponent in a half this season.

Texas led 39-14 at halftime after limiting Incarnate Word to one 2-point basket with 38 seconds remaining. The Cardinals made three 3-pointers and three free throws

BIG PICTURE

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals have had an ambitious schedule, losing to No. 1 Baylor 27, No. 3 Purdue by 20 and No. 25 Texas Tech by 22.

“It’s been, obviously, a very challenging schedule,” coach Carson Cunningham said. “Our hope is that we reap the reward by getting better.”

Texas: When he was the coach at Texas Tech, Beard adapted quickly to the transfer portal, using it assemble a team that reached the 2019 NCAA tournament championship game, where the Red Raiders lost to Virginia. Beard took seven transfers and one scholarship freshman after becoming coach at Texas this season but the freshman, Jaylon Tyson, entered the portal this week.

Tyson had played in eight games and was 11th on the team in minutes played.

“I respect Jaylon’s decision that he made with his family,” Beard said. “I think the decision was made out of playing time. (That is) what he told me.”

CREATIVE MARKETING

With the Longhorns beginning Big 12 competition against West Virginia on New Year’s Day morning, Texas will lure fans by offering free mimosas with the purchase of a $10 ticket.

“Best idea we could come up with,” Beard said.

UP NEXT

Incarnate Word: Hosts Trinity on Thursday.

Texas: Begins Big 12 competition at home against West Virginia on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

Texas hires Pitt’s Brennan Marion as new receivers coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s completed his coaching staff with the addition of Brennan Marion as the Longhorns’ new receivers coach and passing game coordinator. “I’m so excited for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started,” Marion said in a statement released by UT. “Coach Sark is as big time of an offensive coach […]
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

No partying for Cowboys on New Year’s Eve

FRISCO, Texas (Silver Star Nation) – With COVID 19’s latest variant making a run through the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys have done a better job than many clubs keeping their players out of COVID protocols. The threat still exists so team veterans are concerned about some of the younger players partying on New Year’s Eve. […]
NFL
KXAN

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Austin, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
KXAN

Big Game Bound: Playoff spots go down to the wire in season’s penultimate week

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday will be the busiest day in the NFL so far this season with 15 games. Several matchups will have playoff implications. The Bills, Bengals, Colts, Patriots and Titans can all clinch playoff berths in the AFC, while the Chiefs can lock up the conference’s top seed and only first-round bye. Only two […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Cunningham
KXAN

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Ncaa Tournament#Red Raiders#College Football#Ap#Longhorns
KXAN

Nearly 1K homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire, official says

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the blaze that erupted Thursday. Officials had previously estimated that at least 500 homes — and possibly 1,000 — were destroyed. They also announced earlier Saturday that two people were missing.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
KXAN

KXAN

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy