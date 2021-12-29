Wausau West boys hockey ties Notre Dame in opener at NDA Showcase

Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – Thomas Gerum scored late for Wausau West to force overtime, but the Warriors had to settle for a 3-3 tie with Green Bay Notre Dame at the NDA Hockey Showcase at the Cornerstone Community Center on Tuesday.

Connor Wendall and Cade Gruber scored for the Warriors as they took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period.

Notre Dame’s Joe Gerbitz scored twice to give the Tritons the lead before Gerum scored on a power play with 51 seconds left to force overtime.

Neither team scored in the extra frame and West moves to 7-2-1 this season. Notre Dame is now 4-2-2.

West will play games on Wednesday and Thursday as well at the tournament.

Warriors 3, Tritons 3 (OT)

Wausau West 1 1 1 0 – 3

Notre Dame 0 2 1 0 – 3

First period:

1. WW, Connor Wendell (Grant Halmstad, Chase Prohaska), 5:15.

Second period: 2. ND, Michael McIntee (Keegan McCarron), 8:16; 3. WW, Cade Gruber (Thomas Gerum), 9:42; 4. ND, Joe Gerbitz (Travis Pokel, Bryce Dahl), 12:34.

Third period: 5. ND, Gerbitz (Kade McCarron), 8:22; 6. WW, Gerum (Judah Leder), 16:09.

Saves: ND, Addison Tyczkowski 20; WW, Adam Prokop 37.

Records: Wausau West 7-2-1; Green Bay Notre Dame 4-2-2.