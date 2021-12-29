ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau West boys hockey ties Notre Dame in opener at NDA Showcase

By Paul Lecker
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MFpZ_0dXzTq5n00

Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – Thomas Gerum scored late for Wausau West to force overtime, but the Warriors had to settle for a 3-3 tie with Green Bay Notre Dame at the NDA Hockey Showcase at the Cornerstone Community Center on Tuesday.

Connor Wendall and Cade Gruber scored for the Warriors as they took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period.

Notre Dame’s Joe Gerbitz scored twice to give the Tritons the lead before Gerum scored on a power play with 51 seconds left to force overtime.

Neither team scored in the extra frame and West moves to 7-2-1 this season. Notre Dame is now 4-2-2.

West will play games on Wednesday and Thursday as well at the tournament.

Warriors 3, Tritons 3 (OT)

Wausau West 1 1 1 0 – 3

Notre Dame 0 2 1 0 – 3

First period:

1. WW, Connor Wendell (Grant Halmstad, Chase Prohaska), 5:15.

Second period: 2. ND, Michael McIntee (Keegan McCarron), 8:16; 3. WW, Cade Gruber (Thomas Gerum), 9:42; 4. ND, Joe Gerbitz (Travis Pokel, Bryce Dahl), 12:34.

Third period: 5. ND, Gerbitz (Kade McCarron), 8:22; 6. WW, Gerum (Judah Leder), 16:09.

Saves: ND, Addison Tyczkowski 20; WW, Adam Prokop 37.

Records: Wausau West 7-2-1; Green Bay Notre Dame 4-2-2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Ashwaubenon, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

No. 24 Wisconsin survives Illinois State after 2-week break

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl had a career-high 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 24 Wisconsin struggled to put away Illinois State, winning 89-85 on Wednesday night in its first game after a two-week break because of COVID-19. Johnny Davis, the Badgers’ leading scorer, had 20 points on 6-of-23 shooting and 11 rebounds. Second-leading scorer Brad Davison was held to seven points on 1-of-9 shooting.
ILLINOIS STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy