SUNBURY, PA – The Central Mountain boys’ basketball team will be happy to get back to the friendly confines of their home gym next week. The Wildcats went 0-for-2 on the road most recently, a 53-31 loss at Lewisburg last week, then a 56-48 loss at Shikellamy on Thursday of this week.

SUNBURY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO