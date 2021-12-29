ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

LETTER: The Capitol rampage and an ‘insurrection’

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 3 days ago

I read with interest Bob Dale's recent letter about no Jan. 6 Capitol demonstrators being charged with insurrection....

www.reviewjournal.com

abc17news.com

Pelosi announces plans to commemorate January 6 anniversary at US Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced a slate of events around the US Capitol next week to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. “These events are intended as an observance of reflection, remembrance and recommitment, in a spirit of unity, patriotism and prayerfulness,” Pelosi said in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn't a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Republicans, Democrats and crime

In his Dec. 20 letter (“What crime?”), Richard Strickland opines that the “conservative playbook” is to scare people about rampant crime so that they will vote for Republicans, indicating that Republicans are tougher on crime than Democrats. Facts are facts, opinions are opinions, no matter one’s political affiliation. Here are facts:
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

As the Jan. 6 attack anniversary nears, one Capitol officer fears a violent repeat

"This is how I'm going to die." That's what U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell thought on Jan. 6, 2021 as an angry mob stormed the Capitol and dragged him by the leg. "I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, 'This is how I'm going to die, trampled defending this entrance,'" he said last July before a House Select Committee investigating the riot that disrupted a joint session of Congress as it affirmed the results of the presidential election.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WECT

Pelosi: House to mark 1 year since Capitol riot

(CNN) - Thursday marks one year since former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, looking to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at noon Thursday, the House of Representatives will hold a prayer and a minute of silence to remember...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arkvalleyvoice.com

Charges Upheld of Four Proud Boy Defendants who Conspired on the Attack on the U.S. Capitol

A federal judge has refused to throw out an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral college victory. The defense lawyers for the four men — Joseph Biggs, Charles Donohoe, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl — argued that the four are charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. They have issued no comment regarding the judge’s decision to reject the arguments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Biden blocks House Jan. 6 committee request for some Trump-era documents

President Biden has agreed to shield some of the Trump White House documents requested by the House Jan. 6 committee. The White House raised concerns that some of the documents, if released over the objections of former President Donald Trump, could compromise national security and thwart executive privilege. Mr. Biden...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The insurrection election

Are you waiting on the edge of your seat for more information from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot? Well, the committee has good news for you, just in time for the 2022 midterm elections. The committee will “begin a more public phase of its work in the...
BUSINESS
Salon

House Democrat calls for novel Jan. 6 commemoration: Expel GOP members who helped incite the attack

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush declared Monday that lawmakers should commemorate the upcoming one-year anniversary of the deadly January 6 attack by passing her resolution to "investigate and expel the members of Congress who helped incite the violent insurrection at our Capitol."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Illegal immigrants break the law

In response to Richard Hebert’s Monday letter “Heartless”: Individuals who cross our borders illegally are criminals, and if they decide to bring their children with them, they are responsible for what happens to them, plain and simple. Our borders must be protected and illegal immigration stopped. Unfortunately,...
IMMIGRATION

