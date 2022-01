Dr. Anthony Fauci said he is currently against vaccine mandates for airline passengers during an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta on Monday. Fauci a day earlier had indicated that he might not agree with President Joe Biden on airline vaccine requirements during an interview with Jonathan Karl on ABC News’ This Week. Biden has been clear he is not in favor of such a mandate, but Fauci created confusion when he said he felt one might be necessary to look into.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO