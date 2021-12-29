Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) reacts as he takes the field before a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will aim to extend their three-game winning run versus the Washington Football Team (6-9) in Week 17.

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.

Washington's games have gone over 45 points in eight of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 1.3 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.3 points per game, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 47.0, 2.0 points more than Sunday's over/under of 45.

In 2021, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.2 points, 1.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Eagles have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on nine of 15 set point totals (60%).

The Eagles score just 0.6 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Football Team give up (27.1).

Philadelphia is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.1 points.

The Eagles collect 364.9 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 373.4 the Football Team allow per matchup.

When Philadelphia churns out over 373.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one fewer than the Football Team have forced (16).

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 5-10-0 this season.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this year and covered the spread once.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Football Team put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Eagles allow (21.2).

Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.2 points.

The Football Team average only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles give up per contest (320.2).

When Washington picks up over 320.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, in seven home games, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.1 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (45).

On the road, Philadelphia is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall.

The Eagles have two wins ATS (2-1) away from home as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In eight road games this year, Philadelphia has hit the over four times.

Eagles away games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).

