Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 2 days ago

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the football during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Buffalo Bills (9-6) squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8).

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • In 60% of Atlanta's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.
  • The 44.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Bills stats and trends

  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 9-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo has gone over the point total in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bills put up just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons surrender (26.7).
  • When Buffalo scores more than 26.7 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Bills rack up only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2), than the Falcons give up per contest (364.9).
  • In games that Buffalo picks up over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).
Falcons stats and trends

  • In Atlanta's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 15 opportunities (40%).
  • The Falcons average just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills give up (17.6).
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.6 points.
  • The Falcons average 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills give up per outing (287.9).
  • In games that Atlanta totals more than 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 22 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Buffalo is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The Bills are 3-0 ATS as 14.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in seven home games, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, in away games.
  • In four of eight road games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).

