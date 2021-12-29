Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, plays and more for the Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 matchup on January 2, 2022.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws the football during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the Buffalo Bills (9-6) squaring off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in eight of 15 games this season.

In 60% of Atlanta's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.

Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.

The 44.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 44 over/under in this contest.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 9-6-0 this year.

This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Buffalo has gone over the point total in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bills put up just 1.8 more points per game (28.5) than the Falcons surrender (26.7).

When Buffalo scores more than 26.7 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Bills rack up only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2), than the Falcons give up per contest (364.9).

In games that Buffalo picks up over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 19 times, two more than the Falcons' takeaways (17).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Atlanta's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 15 opportunities (40%).

The Falcons average just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills give up (17.6).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.6 points.

The Falcons average 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills give up per outing (287.9).

In games that Atlanta totals more than 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 22 times, seven fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (29).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The Bills are 3-0 ATS as 14.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in seven home games, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, in away games.

In four of eight road games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered by Data Skrive.